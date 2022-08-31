Las Vegas coroner: Man found dead in trunk died from gunshot wounds to head

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County coroner has identified a man whose body was found decomposing in the trunk of a car in Las Vegas last week.

The body found is that of Amir Haggi, a county spokesperson confirmed to ABC15's sister station KTNV.

Haggi's cause of death was determined to be homicide by gunshot wounds to the head.

His body was found the afternoon of Aug. 19 in the trunk of a white BMW parked at an apartment complex behind the Budget Suites complex near Valley View Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, KTNV previously reported.

At the time, police said the death was considered suspicious and would be investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to the apartment complex on a report of a foul odor coming from a car parked there, said Lt. Jason Johansson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide section.

Las Vegas police investigate homicide on W. Tropicana

Responding officers confirmed a foul odor emanating from the car, "consistent with the decomposition of human remains," Johansson said. Officers searched the car and located Haggi's body, at which point homicide detectives were dispatched to take over the investigation.

At the time, Johansson said police couldn't readily say how long the car was left at the apartment complex or speculate as to when Haggi was killed.

Anyone with information about Haggi's murder is asked to contact the LVMPD homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.