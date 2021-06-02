Watch
Largest meat producer JBS getting back online after cyberattack

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo. A weekend ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. The White House confirms that Brazil-based meat processor JBS SA notified the U.S. government Sunday, May 30, 2021, of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Australia JBS Cyberattack
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jun 02, 2021
The world’s largest meat processing company is getting back to work after production around the world was disrupted by a cyberattack just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline.

Brazil’s JBS SA said late Tuesday that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack and expected the “vast majority” of its plants to be operating on Wednesday.

Australia's agriculture minister said JBS plants in that country resumed limited operations on Wednesday and more facilities were expected to resume production on Thursday.

JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S.

One of its locations is in the West Valley in Tolleson.

