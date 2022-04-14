LAFD rescues owlet that fell from a nest

An owlet that fell from its nest is safely back home thanks to the help of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

On Tuesday, the department shared on its Facebook page about a firefighter at Station No. 84 coming to rescue a baby owl that had fallen from its nest in Woodland Hills.

According to CBS News and People, the cute ball of fuzz was found by a family who called to report it had fallen out of its nest on their roof.

The media outlets reported that the family had done "everything to protect the owls," including using the back entrance to their residence, so they didn't disturb the nest above their front entrance.

The family first reached out to animal services and the humane society, but since they were unable to get help, they contacted the LAFD.

To reach the nest, the department used a ladder. Then Probationary firefighter Hailey Denny, who wore personal protective equipment, picked up the owlet and placed it back into the nest.