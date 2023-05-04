Watch Now
Kremlin blames US for drone attack in Moscow

Alexei Nikolsky
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin walks in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia on Thursday, March 17, 2016. President Vladimir Putin says Russia can again build up its forces in Syria ìin a few hoursî if necessary, and will continue striking extremist groups. Putin made the statement in the Kremlin Thursday while honoring Russian military officers who have taken part in the Syrian campaign. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)</p>
Posted at 4:48 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 07:48:49-04

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman accused the United States of being involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"We understand well that the decision about such terror attacks are taken not in Kyiv, but in Washington," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing. "Often targets are determined not in Kyiv but in Washington. They don't Kyiv the right everytime in choosing the means. In Washington they also clearly understand that we know that."

He added, "Without question. Such decisions -- the determining of targets and means -- are all dictated to Kyiv from Washington."

Ukraine denied any involvement, saying Moscow could use it for further escalation of the war.

