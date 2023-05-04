Kremlin blames US for drone attack in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman accused the United States of being involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"We understand well that the decision about such terror attacks are taken not in Kyiv, but in Washington," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing. "Often targets are determined not in Kyiv but in Washington. They don't Kyiv the right everytime in choosing the means. In Washington they also clearly understand that we know that."

He added, "Without question. Such decisions -- the determining of targets and means -- are all dictated to Kyiv from Washington."

Ukraine denied any involvement, saying Moscow could use it for further escalation of the war.