Kmart to exchange unused Toys 'R' Us gift cards

Are you stuck with a Toys 'R' Us gift card, and thinking it is worthless? Kmart announced on Tuesday an exchanged program for those with defunct Toys 'R' Us gift cards.

Toys 'R' Us is in the midst of closing all of its stores, and liquidating products. Earlier in May, the retailer stopped accepting gift cards.

Kmart said it will allow those with gift cards to Toys 'R' Us to exchange cards for $10 of FREECASH in points through the in-store exchange. The offer runs through the end of July.

In order to take advantage of the offer, Kmart customers will need to join the Shop Your Way program. The offer is good even on expired gift cards.

"Kmart has long been a family shopping destination for expecting and current parents," said Leena Munjal, chief digital officer for Sears Holdings Corporation. "We're adding more excitement to shopping and giving more savings back to our members by offering incentives to shop easily and conveniently for popular children's items."

