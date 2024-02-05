King Charles III has cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

King Charles III, 75, has cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

On Monday, Charles started "a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace said, and during this time he'll "continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The palace has not specified the type of cancer or type of treatment.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the palace continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

One week ago, on Jan. 29, Charles was discharged from The London Clinic after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, according to Buckingham Palace. Charles was expected to resume public engagements after a "short period of recuperation," the palace said at the time.

The palace first shared the news of Charles' medical condition on Jan. 17, announcing that he would be hospitalized for a "corrective procedure." At the time, the king's condition was said to be benign, meaning non-cancerous.

Meanwhile, the king's daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is recovering from a Jan. 16 "planned abdominal surgery", according to Kensington Palace.

The surgery was "successful," according to the palace. Kate, 42, was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 29 after a nearly two-week stay. Kate, who is married to Prince William -- Charles' son and heir to the throne -- and is a mom of their three young kids, is now recovering at home.

