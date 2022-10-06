Watch Now
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP
This undated photo provided by Merced County Sheriff's Office shows family members who authorities are seeking the public's help in finding after they were kidnapped on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Sheriff’s officials in central California released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of the family, including an 8-month-old child. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced, Calif. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Oct 05, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO — The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead.

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”

The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley southeast of San Francisco.

Authorities earlier said the four were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings. The kidnapper made no ransom demands but the sheriff has said he believes it was a financially motivated crime.

