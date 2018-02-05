Kentucky State Police Super Bowl tweet alludes to prison rape

Secretary of State Alison Grimes demanded Kentucky State Police apologize for one of their tweets that alluded to prison rape.

Kentucky State Police tweeted that a driver’s “tight end” would end up in jail if they didn’t drive sober ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game. The tweet included a GIF of a bar of soap falling to the floor.

The figure of speech “don’t drop the soap” refers to an inmate making themselves vulnerable to sexual assault.

Grimes tweeted Kentucky State Police should apologize and that “rape and sexual assault are not joking matters.”

Rape & sexual assault are not joking matters. Citizens expect & deserve better of law enforcement. An apology to victims everywhere from @kystatepolice is needed. https://t.co/f4b20OBFf6 — Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) February 5, 2018

The tweet has since been removed. Kentucky State Police apologized for the tweet Sunday evening, saying it "does not represent KSP."

In response to the tweet from earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/GdwAYD8e0J — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) February 5, 2018

Scripps station WCPO in Cincinnati has reached out to Kentucky State Police for comment.