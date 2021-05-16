Kentucky man who drove 143 MPH and led cops on chase arrested after running out of gas

A Kentucky man who drove more than double the 70 MPH speed limit and led police on a lengthy pursuit has been arrested after running out of gas.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 15, at approximately 12:58 p.m. when the Nelson County Dispatch in Kentucky received a call from the Kentucky State Police Dispatch asking for help to catch a man driving a bright yellow 2015 Ford Mustang.

The reason? The vehicle was clocked driving 143 MPH in a 70 MPH zone driving eastbound on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Authorities say the suspect, 47-year-old Steven Alford from Roundhill, Kentucky, subsequently led police on a long police chase.

“The driver pulled over at the 30 Mile Markers after a lengthy pursuit due to running out of gas,” Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on social media.

Police also said that once he stopped that Alford refused to get out of his vehicle and that he had to be assisted by both the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police.

Alford was transported to the Nelson County Jail and charged with speeding 26 MPH or more over the limit, fleeing or evading police first-degree motor vehicle, reckless driving, four counts of wanton endangerment first-degree police officer, driving too fast for conditions, operating on a suspended or revoked license, improper passing, license plate not legible and resisting arrest.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for witnesses who may have seen Alford driving and ask for anybody who was passed by Alford in the Yellow Mustang to call the Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.