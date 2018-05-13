'Just missed the windshield;' Drivers swerve to avoid falling poles on interstate

MILWAUKEE -- Six cars were damaged Friday when light poles fell across traffic lanes on I-43 near Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a red pick-up truck heading northbound hit both of the light poles in the median just before 3:30 p.m.

A witness at a law firm off Hampton Avenue said she saw the truck drive up onto the median and hit one pole, before continuing on to hit a second.

"Unfortunately one of them kind of struck the side of the car, put a hole in the door, took a mirror out," said Jim Lovering, whose daughter called him after swerving to avoid the two poles.

Lovering's 7-month-old grandson was also in the car.

"Just missed the windshield, which was a blessing," said Lovering.

The camera caught deputies taking away the driver of the red truck in handcuffs. Authorities have not yet released any information confirming an arrest, or possible charges.

The accident caused backups for miles during rush hour, as crews worked to remove the poles from the roadway.

No one in any of the cars was injured.

"It was just nice that she had the space to maneuver and without hitting anybody else or causing any further damage," said Lovering. "It could be potentially you know a serious accident. Thank God it didn't happen."