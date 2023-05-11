Jury has case as closing arguments end in Vallow Daybell trial

BOISE, Idaho — After hours of closing arguments in the Idaho trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the jury was handed the case on Thursday with a verdict set to come at any time.

Attorneys for both the prosecution and defense presented their arguments until about 2 p.m., at which time Judge Steven Boyce told the 18 jurors that 12 would be randomly selected by the clerk. Those selected, seven men and five women, were sworn in for deliberations, while the others were allowed to go home.

In his first order of business Thursday, Boyce announced his denial on a motion to acquit. Vallow Daybell's defense team asked for the judge to consider the acquittal on Tuesday, shortly after resting its case without calling a single witness.

Following Boyce's decision, the jury was brought into the courtroom where he read over the jury instructions that were decided on Wednesday. After a brief recess, the prosecution began its closing arguments.

Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad, are both charged with murder, along with conspiracy and grand theft in the deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The couple, who were also charged in the death of Chad’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, have pleaded not guilty, with Chad Daybell's trial expected to begin next year.