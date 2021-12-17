Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

items.[0].image.alt
Douglas Healey/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007, file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma at its offices in Stamford, Conn. A federal judge on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)
Opioid Crisis Purdue Bankruptcy
Posted at 6:17 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 20:17:15-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found flaws in the way the bankruptcy settlement protects members of the Sackler family from lawsuits.

The Sacklers own Purdue Pharma.

The decision Thursday sides with one federal government office, eight states and a handful of other parties over thousands who had claims against Purdue and came to support the settlement.

The Sacklers would have funded much of the settlement in exchange for the legal protections.

The case is likely to be appealed to another court.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!