Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in the state.

But the judge agreed to postpone the governor's appearance until after the November election.

Lawyers for Kemp had argued that immunities related to his position as governor protect him from having to testify.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, disagreed and said the governor must testify.

But McBurney sided with Kemp's lawyers on their request to postpone his testimony until after the Nov. 8 election.

ABC News reported that Kemp is facing Democrat Stacey Abrams, who would become the nation's first Black woman to be governor if she wins.

Prosecutors have said they want to ask Kemp about contacts with former President Donald Trump and others in the wake of the 2020 general election.

McBurney also decided on Monday that lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who represented the Trump campaign, must testify before the special grand jury.

Chesebro is scheduled to appear Tuesday.