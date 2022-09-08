Watch Now
Jeep unveils first fully electric SUVs

Stellantis/AP
This photo provided by Stellantis shows the new, all-electric Jeep Recon. Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years. The new EVs, Jeep's first, are part of the Stellantis brand's plans to convert half of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030. (Stellantis via AP)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 13:21:07-04

Jeep wants to become the leading electric SUV brand in the world.

The automaker says it will debut four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025.

It released images of its first two fully-electric SUVs, the Jeep Recon and the Wagoneer, on Wednesday.

Jeep said it plans for 50% of its sales in North America to be fully electric by 2030. European sales are expected to be 100% electric that same year.

“This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect. Electrification is great for our brand, making it even more capable, exciting, sustainable and fun," said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO.

According to CNN, Jeep plans to install nearly 100 electric vehicle chargers that will be solar-powered on off-road trails across the U.S.

