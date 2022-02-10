Jan. 6 investigators find gaps in Trump White House call logs, sources say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has found sparse call records and gaps in the White House telephone logs from Jan. 6, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.

One source indicated to ABC News that the logs do not reflect all the calls they understand former President Donald Trump was making that day.

Investigators have not uncovered any evidence that records were deleted or changed.

It's public knowledge that Trump used not only his personal cell phone to make calls but also the phones of his aides.

Evan Vucci/AP FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House in Washington. In Trump's presidency, fact checking became a cottage industry unto itself. And “alternative facts" became a buzzphrase, coined by one of his admiring aides. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

The apparent gaps in the call records are the latest challenge for the committee as they try to paint a complete picture of what Trump was doing and who he was talking to that day.

The call logs obtained by the committee detail incoming and outgoing calls through the White House switchboard.

A spokesperson for the select committee declined to comment.

The phone log hunt was first reported by the New York Times.

