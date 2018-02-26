Ivanka Trump: 'Inappropriate' to ask her about father's accusers

Ivanka Trump said it's "pretty inappropriate" to ask her about women who have accused her father of sexual misconduct.

Asked by NBC News if she believes the accusers, Trump replied, "I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter, if she believes the accusers of her father, when he's affirmatively stated that there's no truth to it."

"I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father. I know my father. So, I think I have that right, as a daughter, to believe my father," she continued in the interview, which aired Monday morning.

At least 15 women have come forward with a wide range of accusations against President Donald Trump, ranging from sexual harassment and sexual assault to lewd behavior around women. Of the women, 13 say Trump attacked them directly and two others say they witnessed behavior that made them uncomfortable. All the alleged incidents took place prior to his assuming the presidency.

The President has denied all the allegations, and at one point during the 2016 campaign, threatened to sue his accusers, though he never did.