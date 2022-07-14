Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at age 73

Watch the latest headlines for July 14, 2022, as of 11 a.m.
Ivana Trump
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 16:30:14-04

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73, the family told ABC News.

"Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the family said. "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Ivana Trump was Donald Trump's first wife. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Ivana Trump, who grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia, married Donald Trump in 1977.

The couple divorced in 1992.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!