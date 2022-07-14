Watch Now
Italian Premier Mario Draghi says he will resign

Markus Schreiber/AP
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi addresses a media conference during the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, Germany, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are concluding their annual gathering on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 13:53:41-04

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has told his Cabinet he will offer his resignation to the president following the refusal of a coalition ally to support a government relief bill.

Draghi said Thursday in a statement that “the majority of national unity that has sustained this government from its creation doesn’t exist any more."

The bill in question had to do with rising energy costs and new government investments, according to The New York Times.

It will be up to President Sergio Mattarella to accept or reject the resignation. But if the government crisis can’t be resolved quickly, Mattarella could pull the plug on Parliament, setting the stage for an election as early as September.

Draghi had only been in office since Feb. 2021.

