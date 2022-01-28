iPhone Face ID will soon work while you're wearing a mask

Soon iPhone users will not need to remove their face masks to log into their devices.

Apple is working on a feature that will allow users to use Face ID, even when wearing a mask.

The company launched the first developer beta for iOS 15.4, which gives some users the chance to test upcoming features for the iPhone.

With this update, Face ID would work without the need to remove the mask and without confirming Face ID on an Apple Watch.

The update will only be available to people with iPhone 12 or later, according to MacRumors.

Apple tells users that FaceID will focus on the unique features around the eye.

Once iPhone owners have downloaded the latest update, they can set up the mask feature by going to settings > Face ID > Use Face ID with a Mask.

Apple has not said when the new feature will be available on all devices.