Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Intersection to honor George Floyd renamed in Minneapolis

George Floyd-Minneapolis
Mohamed Ibrahim/AP
Colten Muth, 32, visits George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to mark the second anniversary of the Black man's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Muth said he went there to "make sure I'm paying homage because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world." Muth, who identifies as mixed race, recalled watching the bystander video of Floyd's dying moments from his home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. He said it hit him especially hard because he grew up just blocks from the corner where Floyd was killed. (Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
George Floyd-Minneapolis
Posted at 6:01 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 09:01:04-04

The intersection where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice.

Floyd’s brother Terrence was among family members to attend as a commemorative street sign marked the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue as “George Perry Floyd Square” on the two-year anniversary of his death. The renaming was followed by a candlelight vigil at a nearby ceremony.

One man who visited the intersection earlier Wednesday, 32-year-old Colten Muth, said he wanted to pay homage to Floyd "because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world.”

The renaming also came on the same day President Joe Biden signed an executive order meant to “advance effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices that will build public trust and strengthen public safety.”

Floyd died while in police custody on May 25, 2020. Now imprisoned Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds. For the final two minutes and 53 seconds, prosecutors said, Floyd was unresponsive. Chauvin was later convicted of murdering Floyd.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and calls for changes to the justice system.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.