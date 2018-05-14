Indiana high school senior killed in crash with police officer

MARION-- An 18-year-old woman is dead and another person was critically injured after a crash in Indiana involving a Marion Police Department officer responding to a call late Friday night.

Indiana State Police said Officer Brian Davis, 45, had his lights and sirens on while responding to help another officer with a traffic stop when the accident happened at the intersection of Third and Washington streets.

Initial crash investigation shows that Payton Rogers, 18, pulled into the path of Davis' car and that Davis had the right-of-way with a green traffic light.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, Baleeve Gregory, 18, was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital to be treated for a serious head injury. She was last listed in critical condition.

Davis was taken to Marion General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.

Both Payton and her passenger were seniors at Marion High School.

Rogers was an honor roll student who completed 21 college credits. She wanted to be a forensic pathologist and was set to graduate high school in a few weeks.

Marion Community Schools issued the following statement Saturday afternoon.