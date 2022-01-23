In mourning yet again, NYC prepares to honor fallen officer

NEW YORK CITY, NY — A city reeling from a spate of violence is preparing to lay to rest a rookie police officer killed last week.

He's being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer “fighting for his life.”

Funeral services for 22-year-old New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera were being finalized Sunday.

Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son.

Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.