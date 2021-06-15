Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds donates childhood Las Vegas home in support of LGBTQ+ youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas native and international rock star Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons has purchased his childhood home near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard and donated it to Encircle, an organization dedicated to providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth.

The home is part of a major donation made by Reynolds, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith in an effort to support the organization's effort to help empower this at-risk population and bring families together.

According to Clark County property records, the home is 5,518 sq. feet with 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and was built in 1988.

Photos show the exterior of the property along with a swimming pool.

Zillow.com reports the home was listed for sale in Oct. 2020 for $895,000 dollars.

The listing was removed on Jan. 12, 2021.

Legal documents show Ronald and Christine Reynolds transferred the property to their son Dan on Jan. 19, 2021.

“[Dan] called early in the morning and he said 'you can say no, but I just had this dream and I woke up' and I spoke to my wife, she cried and told us... we get emotional about it too, he said what if I bought your home and I donated it," said Ron Reynolds, Dan's father.

“We feel like this house has a spirit, so to speak, of its own, it had a lot of children in it, a lot of happiness and that’s what we wanted and people coming around were investment people," added Ron speaking about the potential buyers.

The Reynolds wanted the home to continue being a blessing for everyone who walked through the door.

The idea is moving closer to reality for the non-profit that would like to transform the home into a resource center.

"This could be a place where children could continue to grow up feeling loved and supported and getting a lot of that love from the community," said Stephenie Larsen, founder of Encircle.

“We’re working on getting it zoned correctly and then if that happens, we will renovate this house, make it beautiful a place that reflects the value and the beauty of these youth," explained Larsen.

The property is Encircle's first resource center outside of Utah, where the organization is based.

The nonprofit also makes free and low-cost counseling available for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families.

Since the organization's creation in 2017, counseling services have been provided to more than 70,000 individuals including 6,000 family and youth therapy sessions.

The Las Vegas home is on track to be open to serve the community by the Spring of 2022.