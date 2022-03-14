Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho Abortion Bill
Keith Ridler/AP
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The bill has already passed the Senate and now heads to Republican Gov. Brad Little's desk. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Idaho Abortion Bill
Posted at 4:48 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 19:50:11-04

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported.

The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one. After it passed it was sent to the governor of Idaho for a signature.

The House voted 51-14 on Monday to approve the legislation modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided. Opponents of the Idaho legislation say it's unconstitutional, and six weeks is before many women know they're pregnant.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last year signed a similar so-called "fetal heartbeat" measure into law, but it hasn't taken effect because it needs a favorable federal court ruling.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV