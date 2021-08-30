Ida downs New Orleans power on deadly path through Louisiana

Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction.

Forecasters warned of damaging winds, heavy rainfall that could cause flash floods and life-threatening storm surge as Ida continued its rampage Monday through southeastern Louisiana and then into Mississippi.

It made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi.

Its 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland.

Ida was already blamed for at least one death in Louisiana.

