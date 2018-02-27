Ohio ice cream shop owner demands FedEx cut ties with NRA

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The owner of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Jeni Britton Bauer, turned to social media to demand that FedEx cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

Bauer has shops in ten cities across the country - and is based in Central Ohio.

On Monday, Bauer expressed her concern on Instagram, saying she would be willing to stop using the service if they didn't stop supporting the NRA.

The caption stated:

@fedex @fedexhelp #teamjenis loves you! But we’re not playing around. Our customers are demanding action from us. Drop your support of the NRA or we will be looking at other options. That’s almost 100,000 shipments — and more projected this year.

FedEx responded to the criticism with the following statement: