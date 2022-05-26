Watch
Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack

Posted at 12:05 PM, May 26, 2022
UVALDE, Texas — The husband of one of the teachers who died in the elementary school shooting in Texas has also died.

Irma Garcia’s husband Joe died just two days after the tragic shooting.

Their family said Joe suffered a heart attack and “passed away due to grief.”

The couple was married for 24 years and leave behind four children.

The couple’s youngest child was in 7th grade.

According to her teacher profile, this was Irma’s 23rd year of teaching. Her entire career in education was at Robb Elementary.

She had been co-teaching with Eva Mireles for five years, the second teacher to have died in the shooting.

