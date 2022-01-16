Watch
Hundreds of migrants set off from Honduras toward US border

Delmer Martinez/AP
Honduran police check documents of migrants who are part of a caravan hoping to reach the United States, in Corinto, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)
Posted at 7:27 PM, Jan 15, 2022
Some 600 migrants hoping to reach the United States have set off in a caravan from northern Honduras.

Young men, women and children gathered overnight at the San Pedro Sula bus station and left shortly after dawn, heading for the Guatemalan border.

Most are from Nicaragua, Honduras and Cuba.

Such groups hope that traveling together will be safer or cheaper than trying to hire smugglers or trying on their own.

Several expressed hopes local governments would let them pass. But similar caravans have been repeatedly broken up or blocked in recent years.

