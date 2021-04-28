Human remains found stuffed in partially buried freezer in remote Alaska woods

Human remains have been found stuffed into a freezer that was discovered in the woods in a remote part of Alaska.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Monday, April 26, when Alaska State Troopers received a report of a partially buried freezer that was discovered about 100 feet into the woods near the eastern Alaskan town of Tok, according to a statement released by the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

When the Tok-based Troopers responded to the scene to conduct their investigation they discovered that there were human remains inside of the freezer.

Authorities did not say how the freezer was initially discovered or give an estimate of how long they thought it could have been there for.

The Alaska Department for Public Safety said that other law enforcement from nearby Fairbanks and Glenallen assisted them at the scene of the crime along with the Tok Department of Transportation and their Helo 2 helicopter.

“The freezer and remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage for examination and identification,” the Alaska Department for Public Safety said.

Authorities did not immediately disclose if they could discern whether or not the remains belonged to a man or a woman or if there were reports of any missing people that could potentially be linked to the victim. The investigation is currently ongoing.