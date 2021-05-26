Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Howard University renaming its college of fine arts after late alum Chadwick Boseman

It will be called the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts
items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chadwick Boseman
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 14:08:15-04

Howard University announced Wednesday that it’s renaming its college of fine arts after one of its most iconic alumni, Chadwick Boseman.

The Washington Post and Variety were the first the report on the name change that honors the late actor known for playing the superhero Black Panther. The university confirmed the news on Twitter by tweeting out stories from those outlets.

Boseman died at the age of 43 last August after battling colon cancer. He graduated from the university in 2000 with a bachelor of arts degree in directing.

Along with his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman was also known for his portrayal of baseball player Jackie Robinson in the film “42” and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.” Most recently, his work in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” earned him a posthumous Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

The executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, will lead fundraising efforts for an endowment named after Boseman and help raise money for the construction of a new building that will house the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, The Post and Variety report.

The renaming announcement comes weeks after the university announced that “The Cosby Show” star Phylicia Rashad would serve as dean of the college. The actress was reportedly a friend and mentor of Boseman.

The president of the university, Wayne A. I Frederick, told The Post that the new building will be constructed where a parking lot now exists behind the current college. He added that the school has not identified a date to break ground, but they’re moving as quickly as possible.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app