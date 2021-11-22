How to help victims of the Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — The Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha is reeling after at least five people were killed and more than 40 injured on Sunday when the driver of an SUV rode the vehicle into an ongoing Christmas parade.

Both adults and children were among the victims. Police said that they have a person of interest in custody.

Below are some ways to help the victims of the tragedy and their families.

A vigil has also been scheduled for 5 p.m. at Cutler Park in downtown Waukesha.

United For Waukesha Community Fund

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have partnered to create the "United for Waukesha Community Fund."

The money raised will help the families impacted by Sunday evening's horrific events. Click here to donate.

Waukesha South Band GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Waukesha South Band. Multiple members of the band were hit by the car while they were performing during the parade.

"This traumatic event has brought our community together with heavy hearts. We are looking to help the South band with medical costs, new instruments, and uniforms, as well as any additional expenses that they may encounter due to this horrific event," the description read. "Please donate what you can. We are one band family."

This story was originally published by James Groh on Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.