BOULDER, CO — Roughly 600 homes have been lost to the Marshall Fire in Boulder County and many of the approximately 35,000 people who have been evacuated will not have a home to return to once the fire is out and the dust has settled.

They will need help and the state of Colorado has made many resources available for anyone willing to help.

WHERE TO DONATE:

If you have shelter to offer displaced residents, please sign up to be a vetted host at Airbnb.com and you will be alerted through the Airbnb Open Homes Program if needed and encouraging household items be donated to local thrift stores,

If you’d like to make a monetary donation instead, head to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

The Community Foundation of Boulder County is also accepting monetary donations for those affected by the Marshall Fire. Click here to learn more.

The YMCA of Northern Colorado is also accepting donations (blankets, pillows, dog and cat food) at their location at 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette. Please follow their updates for what supplies are needed here.

JEWISHcolorado has opened a Colorado donation mailbox to ensure that contributions flow to those most impacted from the devastating Marshall Fire in Boulder and Jefferson counties. All proceeds will go to relief efforts, including those beyond the Jewish community.

You can also donate through Denver7 Gives Fund. Just click here and select “December Wildfires” in the drop-down menu or by clicking in the image below. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward the families affected by the wildfire.

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

RESOURCES FOR THOSE IMPACTED:

First, you can make a donation through the Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund, which the Community Foundation of Boulder County activated this evening to help the more than 35,000 people who were forced to flee their homes due to the Marshall Fire.

Secondly, you can donate to the American Red Cross of Colorado, which has people ready to help with resources such as evacuation centers.

If you have a lost or missing animal in Boulder County fire due to the Marshall Fire, you are asked to reach out to the Boulder County Fire Lost & Found Pets Facebook group.

For those with farm animals, such as horses, you asked to contact this Facebook group so they can help you with horse relocation.

GET EMERGENCY STATUS UPDATES:

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is the first place you’ll want to turn to if you or someone you know needs to get the latest updates on the Marshall Fire from Boulder County officials.

For those who prefer a phone number, you can call the Boulder County Emergency Call Center at (303) 413-7730 for the latest updates on evacuations, road closures, etc. Officials ask that you do not call 911 and that you instead use the call center number to get the latest information on the Marshall Fire.

Residents in Broomfield County can get updates related to the Marshall Fire here.

You can also get help from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management by clicking here.

If you have family or a friend at Centura Health, the hospital has set up a patient and associate line at (303) 661-1848.

EVACUATION CENTERS

YMCA of Northern Colorado: 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026.

Rocky Mountain Christian Church: 9447 Niwot Rd, Niwot, CO 80503

N. Boulder Rec Center: 3170 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304

Longmont Senior Center: 910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont (not for overnight shelter)

FOR ANIMALS: Jefferson County Fairgrounds: 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden

Mount Calvary Lutheran: 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, Colorado 80305 [For those who have tested positive for COVID-19]

If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, please evacuate to the COVID Recover Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, CO

Westminster Calvary is open to anyone that has been evacuated by the Marshall Fire. The church is located at 10138 Wadsworth Pkwy #1000, in Westminster, CO



For more information on the evacuation centers available for people affected by the Marshall Fire, click here.