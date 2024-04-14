How rising tensions in the Middle East have an impact close to home

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East, and despite being a half-world away, the ramifications could impact day-to-day life in Arizona.

ABC15 reached out to local experts to see how the Iran-launched attack on Israel could impact Arizona residents.

"The world is a globally connected place," said Daniel Rothenberg, co-director of ASU's Future of Safety Initiative.

"Even when things take place far away and are complicated, they can have a significant impact on our lives," he said.

"A large-scale conflict in the Middle East is something we don't want to see," he added.

Rothenberg said the attacks could have an impact on the economy including gas prices.

"These sorts of tensions and conflicts are serious," Rothenberg said.

Meanwhile, Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, told ABC15 the attack hits close to home.

"Not only is Israel our Jewish homeland but it's also a place where a lot of us have friends, a lot of people in Arizona have family members that live in Israel.”

Hernandez helped organize a bipartisan trip last month for Arizona legislators to visit Israel.

“We wanted them to be able to see on their own the threat Israel lives under," said Hernandez.

"I think it was critical for my colleagues to see as we were driving down the street there is a bomb shelter on every corner – that is just the norm," she added.

Hernandez said the visit was prompted, in part, by the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

As ABC15 previously reported, Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel and left 1,200 Israelis dead, which is the deadliest attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Hernandez thinks those who went on the trip will have a different perspective moving forward.

"Yes, we are elected officials in Arizona and at the state level but also if we care about the free world and care about our safety, we have to be willing to educate ourselves and not just jump on a bandwagon with what's popular on social media."

Hernandez said the sense of security for Jews around the world has been "shaken to the core since Oct. 7."

"We already can't have events if we don't have police presence or security," she said.

ABC15 reached out to Phoenix police to see if the attack on Israel has changed how they patrol.

A spokesperson with the departments sent the following statement:

"The Phoenix Police Department is fully aware of the conflicts taking place around the world and will always respond to emergencies that happen in our city. Patrol officers have knowledge of the different religious sites in their area and are responding to all the needs of the community."

Both Hernandez and Rothenberg expect to see unity and support for Israel in the coming days. However, it's unclear how long that will last.