How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

Mike Groll/AP
FILE - This photo from Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul during a cabinet meeting at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Leaders in the state Assembly announced an impeachment investigation against Cuomo over allegations of sexual harassment, if successful, Hochul would would take over as governor. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
Andrew Cuomo, Kathy Hochul
Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 15:32:51-05

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to “wait for the facts.”

But patience has grown thin in the state legislature, where leaders in the state Assembly have announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.

Cuomo has rebuffed calls to resign and staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James, who is examining allegations that the governor sexually harassed or inappropriately touched several female aides.

The road to any impeachment proceeding is complicated, though, and could take months to play out.

