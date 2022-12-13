Video: Montanans heroically rescue 4 horses stuck in icy pond

KALISPELL, Mont. (KPAX) – Four horses were rescued after falling through an icy pond in Montana.

The South Kalispell Fire Department was called out to a property last week after someone noticed that the horses fell through the ice.

In a post on Facebook, the fire department was able to save the horses with the help of firefighters, animal control officers, staff from Rebecca Farm and several neighbors.

The animals were then transported to a medical facility to receive care.

Watch video of the horse rescues provided by Amber Countryman.

WATCH: 4 horses rescued after falling through the ice near Kalipsell

This story was originally reported on kpax.com.