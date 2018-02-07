Hooters offers singles free wings to destroy photos of their exes

While things may have ended poorly between you and your ex, Hooters hopes to soften the hit this month.

Instead of consoling aching hearts with flowers and chocolate, Hooters is offering free wings for singles who bring in a photo of their ex and destroy it.

Customers who take part in the promotion score 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

Those who don't want to make a scene can shred their photos on the Hooters website and receive a coupon to bring in store. At least that way, angry exes can (digitally) burn, bury, or throw darts at their photo.

The promotion is only good for Valentine's Day.

 

