Hollywood missing the drama in climate change, group says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood's response to climate change has included donations, protests, and other forms of activism.

But it's apparently missing out on a solution close to home.

According to a new study of TV and film scripts from 2016-20, less than 3% refers to climate change-related words and phrases.

An initiative intends to help turn that around with a blueprint titled "Good Energy: A Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change."

Groups including Bloomberg Philanthropies, Sierra Club, and the Walton Family Foundation provided funding for the project.

The playbook was created with feedback from more than 100 TV and film writers.

Celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Don Cheadle, and Shailene Woodley have used their platform to sound the alarm bells.

DiCaprio starred in the 2021 Oscar-nominated film "Don't Look Up," which is about a comet about to strike Earth as a metaphor for climate change.

But the playbook wants is for Hollywood to use less-dire approaches to get their point across.

Among its suggestions: show solutions to climate change in the background, such as including solar panels in an exterior shot of a building.