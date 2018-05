If you're a Cleveland Cavs fan there aren't many good things to say about Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Except for one moment that happened after the game. Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal asked James what happened early on in the fourth quarter. This was James' response, which elicited applause in the press room.

After he listed off every detail of the last quarter, James ended his somewhat sarcastic answer with what another sportswriter called the GOAT of reaction gifs.

i think lebron just created the GOAT of reaction gifs pic.twitter.com/I0mFd53IkF — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) May 13, 2018

James normally dominates the Celtics on the road, but Boston crushed the Cavs 108-83.