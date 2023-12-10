'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star Anna Cardwell dies after cancer battle at age 29

Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.

On Sunday, Cardwell’s sister Alana Thompson and mother June Shannon, better known by their nicknames Honey Boo Boo and Mama June, respectively, wrote that Cardwell died Saturday night after battling cancer.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months,” Shannon wrote on Instagram on Sunday, adding that Cardwell “passed away with her family around her.”

Thompson wrote that Cardwell “was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now.”

“I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken,” Thompson wrote. “Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy.”

Thompson added that her sister was “a fighter & still is.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Thompson and Shannon for comment.

Cardwell never made a formal announcement about her cancer diagnosis but spoke about her battle throughout this year on Instagram and TikTok.

In July, Shannon told Entertainment Tonight that she was “doing pretty good” but that Cardwell’s stage 4 cancer was “aggressive.”

“We know it’s terminal, but when people ask that…I tell people one day at a time because you never know,” Shannon said.

In November, Cardwell told her followers on TikTok that she was doing “pretty good” and had just recently gone through radiation treatment and autoimmune therapy.

Cardwell appeared on the TLC reality show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” between 2012 and 2014. The show, a “Toddlers and Tiaras” spinoff starring Thompson, followed the day-to-day lives of the family.

Cardwell is mom to two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, who she regularly shared updates about on her Instagram page saying how proud she is of her daughters.

“We will always love you Anna,” Thompson wrote on Sunday.