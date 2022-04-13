Here are the food items that cost more in 2022

The price of food in the United States increased 8.8% from March 2021 to March 2022, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The new data showed food at home prices increasing by 10% while food away from home rose 6.9%. From February 2022 to March 2022, food prices increased by 1%.
Year to year increases:
- Milk 12.2%
- Meats 14.8%
- Cereal 10.1%
- Coffee 11.2%
- Fruits and vegetables 8.5%
Some items dropped in price from February to March including peanut butter, instant coffee, tomatoes, ice cream and doughnuts.