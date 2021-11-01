Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks

items.[0].image.alt
Alberto Pezzali/AP
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus the venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow formally opens Sunday, a day before leaders from around the world gather in Scotland's biggest city to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Climate COP26 Summit
Posted at 4:56 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 07:56:35-04

GLASGOW, Scotland — More than 130 world leaders will grab center stage Monday and Tuesday in international climate negotiations in Glasgow.

From U.S. President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan more than half of the planet's heads of state and government will kick-off two weeks of climate talks.

It's designed to set the talks in the right direction with big ideas and give-and-take and then leave the negotiations over how to slow intensifying global warming to government officials.

A former U.N. climate chief says that the leaders-first process was one of the keys to the 2015 Paris agreement working.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV