Hate crimes against Asian Americans in San Francisco up 567%, mayor reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are up dramatically in San Francisco.

Mayor London Breed reported Tuesday that anti-Asian hate crimes went up 567% in 2021 from 2020.

The San Francisco Police Department says half of the victims last year were targeted by one man.

They have not named or identified this person.

The police department is expanding a crime tip line to include more languages for people to report incidents.

The department is also sharing safety tips ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations.

On the other side of the country, New York City reported an uptick in anti-Asian hate crimes as well.

Data from the New York Police Department showed that hate crimes against the AAPI community went up 361% from 2020 to 2021.

The Stop AAPI Hate coalition has tracked more than 10,000 hate incidents between 2020 and 2021 across the country.

Their data show that verbal harassment makes up the largest share of total incidents reported, followed by verbal harassment and shunning.

Attacks against the AAPI community began to surge in 2020, when the pandemic started.