WEYMOUTH, Mass. - Handcuffs belonging to a fallen Massachusetts police officer were used to restrain the man accused of killing him.

Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna died Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times while investigating reports of an erratic driver.

Emanuel Lopes, 20, is accused of murdering Chesna and a 77-year old woman who was hit by a stray bullet.

On Wednesday, police shared a photo of Lopes being cuffed with Chesna's handcuffs as he was being prepped for court.

Chesna's funeral will be held Friday.