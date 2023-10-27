Halloween spending expected to exceed $12 billion this year

Halloween is big business!

An estimated 73% of Americans will celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, with 68% of those consumers planning to give out candy and 53% planning to decorate their homes.

Total spending in 2023 is expected to reach $12.2 billion, with the average consumer planning to spend $108.24 on decorations, candy, costumes, and more, according to the National Retail Federation.

This year's spending is expected to shatter the previous year’s record of $10.6 billion.

Top Children’s Costumes for 2023

1. Spiderman

2. Princess

3. Ghost

4. Superhero

5. Witch

Top Adult Costumes for 2023

1. Witch

2. Vampire

3. Barbie

4. Batman

5. Cat

