Halloween spending expected to exceed $12 billion this year

Charlie Riedel/AP
People walk past social distancing markers meant to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they trick-or-treat for Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in downtown Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:43 AM, Oct 27, 2023
Halloween is big business!

An estimated 73% of Americans will celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, with 68% of those consumers planning to give out candy and 53% planning to decorate their homes.

Total spending in 2023 is expected to reach $12.2 billion, with the average consumer planning to spend $108.24 on decorations, candy, costumes, and more, according to the National Retail Federation.

This year's spending is expected to shatter the previous year’s record of $10.6 billion.

Top Children’s Costumes for 2023

1. Spiderman

2. Princess

3. Ghost

4. Superhero

5. Witch

Top Adult Costumes for 2023

1. Witch

2. Vampire

3. Barbie

4. Batman

5. Cat

