Halloween spending expected to exceed $12 billion this year

Halloween is big business!
An estimated 73% of Americans will celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, with 68% of those consumers planning to give out candy and 53% planning to decorate their homes.
Total spending in 2023 is expected to reach $12.2 billion, with the average consumer planning to spend $108.24 on decorations, candy, costumes, and more, according to the National Retail Federation.
This year's spending is expected to shatter the previous year’s record of $10.6 billion.
Top Children’s Costumes for 2023
1. Spiderman
2. Princess
3. Ghost
4. Superhero
5. Witch
Top Adult Costumes for 2023
1. Witch
2. Vampire
3. Barbie
4. Batman
5. Cat