H&R Block tax-filing website experiencing outage on Tax Day, according to online reports

H&R Block is experiencing an outage on Tax Day, according to online reports.

ABC15 received a message from a viewer Monday morning from Diane, who said: "I have tried multiple times to efile my taxes since yesterday - HR Block charges my credit card, but I get gateway error messages and the tax transmission fails."

DownDetector, which serves as an outage reporting site, had thousands of reports of outages on the tax filing website since Sunday evening.

One report said: “Can't efile - no error messages about state or federal returns - just a message Bad Gateway.”

Some users were reporting payment and refund issues, and even being overcharged.

“You can't charge people for failed transactions! Tried it twice... charged twice for State. That's a nightmare!” another report read.

ABC15 has not seen any online communication from H&R Block on what the issue may be. We have reached out to the company for more information but have not yet heard back.

ABC15 will follow up on these reports and keep you updated as we learn more.