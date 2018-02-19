Man arrested in Florida for using apartment for gun target practice

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Police arrested a Cape Coral man Sunday morning for taking target practice in his apartment after adjoining neighbors found bullet holes in their bedroom.

61-year-old Ivan Bakh is charged with Shooting Into a Dwelling, and Reckless Discharge of Firearm in Public/Private Place.

According to Cape Coral Police, neighbors reported being woken up by a loud bang and found a large hole in their headboard, right over their heads.

Further investigation also found bullet holes into the opposite wall and in the far wall of the adjacent living room.

Police contacted the next door neighbor, Bakh, in the apartment building located in the 3400 block of Skyline Boulevard. Officers located the room opposite the neighbor's bedroom, which contained a large thick book against the wall with a red circle drawn on it. The book appeared to be used as a target, and had been penetrated by three rounds.

A 9mm casing was located in the hallway between the bathroom and the bedroom of Bakh's residence. Also located inside the home was a safe containing a 9mm Glock. The rounds located inside the magazine of the Glock handgun were a match to the 9mm spent casing located on the ground inside the residence.

Bakh was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.