Grandmother in Washington foils possible school shooting

One day after 17 lives were taken during a school shooting in Florida, a grandmother in Everett, Washington was given credit on Thursday for foiling a planned school shooting, according to a police press release.

According to the press release released on Thursday, the grandmother of 18-year-old high school student Joshua Alexander O'Connor called 911 after finding O'Connor's journal that allegedly detailed plans to kill classmates. After the grandmother showed law enforcement the journal, O'Connor was arrested on Tuesday for attempted murder.

Police said detectives seized O’Connor’s journal, inert grenades, a cellular phone and a High Point 9 mm carbine rifle following a search warrant.

“This is a case where the adage ‘see something, say something’ potentially saved many lives,” said Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman. “It is critically important for community members, to include students and parents, to remain observant and immediately report odd or suspicious behaviors with our children or with fellow students. We were fortunate that a family member believed there were credible threats and contacted law enforcement for further investigation. I’m sure the decision was difficult to make, but fortunately, it was the correct one.”

O'Connor's bail has been set at $5 million.

O'Connor is a student at ACES High School in Everett. Templeman said that an additional officer will patrol ACES High School out of caution.