GOP-led states want to regulate posting on social media. The Supreme Court will decide if they can

The cases are among several this term in which the justices could set standards for free speech in the digital age
The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to state laws Monday that could affect how Facebook, TikTok, X and other social media platforms regulate content posted by their users.

The cases are among several this term in which the justices could set standards for free speech in the digital age.

The court is hearing arguments over laws adopted by Republican-dominated legislatures and signed by Republican governors in Florida and Texas in 2021.

While the details vary, both laws aimed to address conservative complaints that the social media companies were liberal-leaning and censored users based on their viewpoints, especially on the political right.

The cases are among several the justices have grappled with over the past year involving social media platforms.

