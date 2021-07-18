Watch
GOP lawmakers hold California protest after 3 cancellations

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sit in the House chamber during the vote to create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington. A third event venue in California has canceled a Saturday, July 17, night rally by Republican House Reps. Gaetz and Taylor Greene. A spokesman for the city of Anaheim announced the latest cancellation on Saturday, hours before the rally was scheduled to begin. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 13:16:56-04

RIVERSIDE, CA — Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a protest Saturday after a third venue in California canceled their event.

A spokesman for the city of Anaheim announced the latest cancellation on Saturday, hours before the rally was scheduled to begin.

The Press-Enterprise reports that a city spokesman said officials had concerns about public safety.

Two venues in nearby cities previously canceled plans to host the event.

Gaetz of Florida and Greene of Georgia insisted in Twitter posts they would find a new location, but instead held a protest in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled.

Shouts and arguments broke out between the lawmakers' supporters and counterprotesters who gathered nearby.

