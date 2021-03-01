Golfer found drowned after searching for lost ball at Florida country club

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are investigating the drowning of a golfer who was reportedly last seen looking for a lost ball.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that deputies were dispatched to the East Lake Woodlands area in Oldsmar in reference to a missing person.

Deputies suspected the missing man was in a nearby pond and he was later found dead by the department's dive team.

According to investigators, 74-year-old Hermilo Jazmines and a friend were playing golf at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club.

Around 7:37 a.m. on Sunday, Jazmines teed off and was last seen looking for his ball near the green.

The sheriff's office said his golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water.

Officials later found Jazmines in the water near his putter. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said the evidence suggests that Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned. Jazmines' friends said he liked to search the course for lost golf balls.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, however, it does not appear to be suspicious at this time, the sheriff's office said.

This story was originally published by Lisette Lopez at WFTS.